Paul Belmondo makes a revelation about his little sister Stella

On September 9, emotion had won the hearts of the French. Three days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, who disappeared at the age of 88, the country paid him a national tribute to the Invalides. An event broadcast on television, for which many celebrities had made the trip. Among them: Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, Jean Dujardin and Nathalie Péchalat, or even Gilles Lellouche, Michel Drucker and Karine Le Marchand. But besides the stars who had the chance to rub shoulders with the Magnificent, there was especially his family. In particular his youngest daughter Stella, fruit of his love affair with Natty Tardivel.

To the surprise of viewers, the 18-year-old had shown herself much closer to her nephews than to her siblings. So much so that some considered her to be the granddaughter of the deceased actor. Enough to piss off the fans of the Belmondo clan, who had quickly stepped up to the plate. “You are really incapable! Stella Belmondo is not one of the grandchildren of Jean-Paul Belmondo. Stella is his daughter!”, Was particularly annoyed a user.





A few months after this incident, Paul Belmondo, the eldest son of the Magnificent, confided in the columns of the magazine Paris Match. The opportunity for him to restore the truth about his little sister. “Stella is closer to my children and my niece Annabelle, which is why she was with them at the Invalides. There was absolutely no question (…)

