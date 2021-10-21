Paul Belmondo refused to impose a family tradition on his sons: “It was complicated for Luana and me …”

In the Belmondo family, talent runs through their veins. But each member of the clan has another point in common, clearly visible on the identity papers. All the men in the family are called more or less the same. Father of four children, Jean-Paul Belmondo had given his father’s first name, Paul, to his one and only son. This little habit goes back even further in time and space … but, alas, ended with the birth of Alessandro, Victor and Giacomo.

“It’s a family tradition that goes back to Paolo, my blacksmith great-grandfather, explains Paul Belmondo in the pages of the magazine Paris Match. My mother would have preferred Alexandre, which is my middle name. I would have liked to continue this tradition, but it was complicated for Luana and me … You see Victor, who became an actor, called Jean-Paul Belmondo? It was not a ball at his foot but a concrete screed of 200 kilos! Maybe one of my three sons can carry on this tradition …“





My father was very happy that Victor took up the torch

It is true that the succession is assured. Victor Belmondo, Bebel’s grandson, decided to embark on a career as an actor, unlike his dad who prefers big cars. We saw it in All Inclusive by Fabien Onteniente, in Fly Me by Christophe Barratier, You are young, you are beautiful, with Gérard Darmon, My baby, by Lisa Azuelos, Albatross, by Xavier Beauvois, and he will soon be featured in the series Notre-Dame, the part of the fire, with Alice Isaaz and Caroline Proust. “He wanted me to make films, kept telling me it over and over, remembers Paul Belmondo. I was assistant to the production on Keep everyone from sleeping!, by Gérard Laurier, and sur The ace of aces. I learned a lot, but I followed my passion for racing. My father was very happy that Victor took up the torch, that he kept the artistic lineage alive without ever asking him for anything. He saw all his films, he encouraged him.“

Today, of course, we have to do without the support, the warmth and the broad smile of Jean-Paul Belmondo. But his son is certain, he currently drinks shots with Gabin, Ventura, Bedos, Brasseur, Marielle, Rochefort and Charles Gérard. Cheers, gentlemen …

