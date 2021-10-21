Paul Belmondo regrets his “complicated relationship” with his sister Stella and explains the main reason

In an open-hearted interview with Paris Match, Paul Belmondo, the only son the late actor had, talks about his very loose ties with his half-sister Stella. And ensures that he hopes that things will heat up between them.
Since September 6, fans and relatives of the legend of cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo, mourn his disappearance. He died at the age of 88, in his Parisian home. Three days later, a national tribute was paid to him in the Cour des Invalides, in the presence of many personalities. But a month and a half later, her son Paul admits being still very upset by this terrible absence for him. Because he felt very close to his illustrious dad. In the columns of Paris Match, he could not hide his great emotion. “It’s difficult to say to yourself that he is no longer there, not to see or hear him anymore, which we did so often”, he says. Then add: “His absence and the emptiness he leaves are immense. Fortunately, the beautiful memories remain.”.
Paul Belmondo wants to put the pieces back together with his sister Stella
Also remains a blended family. Because Jean-Paul Belmondo had a life rich in encounters and romances with many women. If Paul is the result of his first union with Élodie Constantin, like Patricia (deceased in 1993, editor’s note) and Florence, the Magnificent also had a child much later with his second wife, Natty. The one who was Stéphane Collaro’s coco-girl indeed gave him another daughter, in the person of Stella, now 18 years old. But she did not have very close ties with her half-brother. Paul Belmondo hopes, however, that their fraternal history will improve, now that their hyphen has reached heaven.
“It’s a complicated relationship”
“It’s a complicated relationship, because we are forty years apart, he admits to our colleagues. Stella is closer to my children and my niece Annabelle, which is why she was with them at the Invalides”. The soon to be sixty-year-old however intends to demolish a criticism that he has seen emerge recently. “There was absolutely no question of putting her aside, a bullshit that I could read on social networks”, he concludes on this subject.