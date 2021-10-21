Paul Scholes disliked Manchester United’s performance

The performance of Manchester United players on Wednesday night did not really convince Paul Scholes. The former Red Devils midfielder, now a consultant on BT Sport, understand ” United excitement », After having managed to win against Atalanta (3-2), while the Mancuniens were led 0-2 at half-time, but the performance in itself did not please him.





” For a neutral spectator it was a great game, full of excitement and goals, but I’m realistic about what’s to come. », He declared after the meeting. ” I expect more from them, they cannot continue to concede opportunities like this. They played against a good team, but not world class, so don’t get too carried away. This Sunday, Manchester United will host Liverpool (to follow live on our live commentary), while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men remain in three consecutive games without a win in the league.