pay to exclude a player from a game

Sony regularly files various patents, evaluating the possibility of integrating different functionalities into its consoles. Technologies and ideas that often never see the light of day, but which prove that the Japanese giant continues to try to innovate. Recently, a new patent would quite simply allow players to exclude another player from a game for money.

a new patent signed Sony

Earlier this year, a patent filed by Sony came in the form of an online betting platform built into the PS5. An idea linked to the takeover of the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) by the Japanese giant last March. Sony is therefore seriously embarking on e-sports, it remains to be seen how its recent acquisitions will be exploited. In the same vein, a new patent filed in January 2020 has just been accepted. A patent entitled “Spectators Vote to Bench Players in a Video Game” or “Spectators Vote to Exclude Players in a Video Game”.

A technology that would allow party spectators to withdraw players, send them messages asking them to play better or even simply pay to kick them out. According to the diagram visible just above, spectators would have access to a menu through which they could vote for a particular player. Four options are then available to him: “remove the player from the game”, “warn the player for improvement”, “provide a personalized message” or “keep in play”. The system then accumulates the votes up to a certain level and if this level is reached, the player is removed from the game.





e-sport in the sights?

To spice things up and especially to bring more spectacle, Sony explains that “the method may also include animating the player’s removal and providing visual clues to other players or viewers as to why the player was removed from the video game“. Better still, the spectators would not have the same weight according to their respective levels in the calculation of the votes. The most important players would then weigh more in the balance.

But one feature stands out, one through which spectators can pay to see a player excluded. Two options are available to viewers: pay with real money or with virtual money. Here again, several variations are possible. The interested party can pay a “fixed” price, the “percentage of a fixed price” or even “bid in an auction”. A technology that seems more intended for a friendly show without real consequences than a big competitive tournament. However, the part concerning the messages of encouragement and the votes could be adapted in e-sport.

Would you like to see such a system integrated into an esports tournament? Please feel free to respond to us via the survey below and the comments section.