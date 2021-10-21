Pays Basque. Suspicion of intrusion at the Aturri college in Saint-Pierre-d’Irube, the gendarmes cordoned off the area

Basque Country News See my news

The area is completely cordoned off by the gendarmes. (© Bastien Claverie / Basque Country News)

The police intervened around 9 a.m. this Thursday, October 21, 2021 following the triggering of the anti-intrusion alarm to college Aturri To Saint-Pierre-d’Irube. The gendarmerie forces are numerous on the spot.

Suspicion of intrusion by a person

A team of PSIG (Surveillance and Intervention Platoon of the Gendarmerie) and the BAC (Anti-crime squad) from Bayonne entered the colleague in order to search the establishment. Contacted by Basque Country News the town hall specifies that the gendarmerie suspects an “intrusion ofa belligerent person within the establishment ”. A total search of the building is currently underway in order to dispel the doubt.

THE’burglar alarm has been echoing throughout the neighborhood for several hours and the area is completely cordoned off. Alain Iriart, mayor of the city, went there.





The Special Security Plan triggered

The prefecture specifies that ” children are confined in the facility and safe. »The PPMS is a backup plan set up in schools and which prepares staff, teachers and students to ensure their protection by applying the safety instructions defined by the authorities during a technological accident or a natural disaster. or a particular emergency situation (intrusion, attack, etc.).

An intervention of the security services is underway in the establishment. Prefecture of Pyrénées-Atlantiques

The services of the departmental gendarmerie group (GGD) of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques are on site.

At this time, the gendarmerie services are removing the doubt, without difficulty at this stage. Prefecture of the Pyrénées-Altantiques

The prefecture asks users and families not to go there in order to avoid any obstruction for the security services currently on site.

For families, a telephone number has been set up at the direction of the departmental services of National Education (DSDEN): 05 59 82 22 01.

