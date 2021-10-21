Pedophilia and incest: A dad of large families overwhelmed, his wife explains herself!

On TF1, in Large families, life in XXL, Amber Dol, her husband Alexander and their children, like other tribes, share their daily lives. And it likes … or not. The 33-year-old technician is the target of violent attacks, especially regarding his role as stepfather. Indeed, the couple had two children together, Joachim (2 and a half years) and Winona (1 year and a half), and the beautiful Ambre Dol was already the mother of her three eldest children, Jade (13 years), Maëlys (11 years old) and Lizandro (6 years old), born from a previous relationship. Near Leisure TV, this mother announces that she is making a big decision.

In front of the front page cameras, Alexandre Dol plays his role of father and shows himself to be an accomplice and close to the five children. But his relationship with Jade and Maëlys calls out to certain Internet users, who have gone (too) far in the reflection. “They were talking about pedophilia and incest, says the mother of the family. I went to the gendarmerie. I was received and listened to and I was told that it was going to take a long time, that we had to find the people, that it was public defamation. I understood that it would be complicated. I tell myself that they are making a fool of themselves by writing this, that they have an unhappy life.“





Before its passage at the police station to file a complaint, Ambre Dol spoke with his two daughters. “They were affected when I received criticism. They were annoyed. I explained that we were not in the country of Care Bears and that some people had sad lives and that they gave importance behind their screen“, she says.

And if Jade and Maëlys live badly these gratuitous attacks, Alexandre Dol washes his hands of them. “He it is much less concerned with social networks. He has his Instagram account like me but sometimes I also manage it for him, indicates Ambre Dol. He doesn’t talk about it too much, he lets me handle it on my own because he would have the easy insult. He wouldn’t take his head. It would be crisp and clear“Last August, the happy father and stepfather had already reacted on Instagram.”When you have a stepfather who is cold and distant: people criticize! When you have a loving stepfather involved in the education and life of his stepchildren: people criticize too! People’s misplaced mind tires me out ! But you know what ? I do not care !!!“, he blurted out, annoyed.