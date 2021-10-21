Perfect Dark: working with Crystal Dynamics (Marvel’s Avengers), an unmissable opportunity for Xbox

Not long ago, it was announced that The Initiative, a new studio owned by Microsoft, will be working jointly with Crystal Dynamics on the Perfect Dark reboot. Today, Xbox looks back on this partnership of which it considers itself very lucky.

The news surprised more than one: The Initiative, a new studio founded by video game veterans and under the aegis of Microsoft, is therefore supported by Crystal Dynamics on the development of Perfect Dark. An alliance that, according to Matt Booty, proved unmissable when the opportunity presented itself.

As a reminder, the person at the head of The Initiative is none other than Darrell Gallagher, himself formerly at Crystal Dynamics. The developer kept good terms with his ex-employer and immediately decided to work with him.

An obvious collaboration for Microsoft

Matt Booty, the man at the head of Xbox Game Studios, spoke on the microphone of the podcast Kinda Funny Games :

I think we are at a point in the industry where if you have a team like Crystal Dynamics that becomes available, that has a great pedigree, a good success, a lot of skills (…), I don’t care. would like if I hadn’t made sure to find a way to make it work (collaboration, editor’s note). We have a team that has experience in developing the genre of the game that we are building and that has worked with some of the people who are now available. You know, it was not a “normal” situation, where we would be invoicing (Crystal Dynamics) as a kind of co-development studio, like elsewhere. We’ve found a way to make this partnership really work and I think it’s through some of the personal connections that we have.



Obviously, the fact that Darrell Gallagher was a prominent member of Crystal Dynamics allows the latter studio and The Inititative to maintain a close relationship, resulting in the co-development of Perfect Dark. Matt Booty then adds:

I’m excited about all of this and how much it can add to the team we already have at The Initiative. And again, it’s too valuable a resource (Crystal Dynamics) right now in the industry not to jump on it and we had the opportunity to find a way to get a contract.

Perfect Dark does not yet have a release date but it is obviously expected on PC and Xbox Series.