Philippe Chevallier: who is his wife Stéphanie?

Philippe Chevallier mentioned his wife Stéphanie during an interview with Jordan De Luxe on October 18. But who is she?

He is discrete. While the comedian is constantly on the front of the stage, he made the choice not to publicly address a particular subject … his private life. Rare are the times when he agrees to mention it and it is usually only a few sentences. Now aged 65, he shares his life with Stéphanie, whom he married in 2016. As the magazine Ici Paris revealed at that time, the two lovebirds said to each other “Yes“in the town hall of the 16th arrondissement of Paris. Philippe Chevallier’s witness was none other than Régis Laspalès, his longtime sidekick. Regarding Stéphanie, no information about her has been given, apart from the fact that she is costing her husband dearly. Facing Jordan De Luxe this Monday, October 18, the comedian said: “I have a lovely wife, but – luckily she doesn’t like jewelry – she likes to eat out and she likes clothes“. Amused, he then said: “But when you love, what’s the formula? We do not matter“. Rare confidences which show that Philippe Chevallier is a happy man.

A discreet woman. While she shares the life of the comedian, Stéphanie does not want to be on the front of the stage. On the occasion of a portrait by Release in 2006, journalists went to Philippe Chevallier’s home to interview him. “In the entrance of his apartment, we met his partner who discreetly slips away“, we could read. A few years later, the comedian had agreed to talk about his private life and had simply explained that it is his wife Stéphanie who takes care of preparing the dinner.”The woman I live with is cooking dinner. I am a foodie and a gourmet but not a fan of too sophisticated cuisine“, he first confessed before specifying: “I prefer the invigorating to the complicated“, he concluded. A little confidence that had not gone unnoticed.

Philippe Chevallier: why did he mention his wife when he was talking about the presidential elections of 2022?

Facing Jordan De Luxe, Philippe Chevallier said that, if he must vote between Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour in the presidential elections, his choice will fall on the RN candidate. “For now, I will put it at Marine because I find that there is a popular base. I’m not saying that out of demagoguery. I find that there are people who are suffering“, he explained. Subsequently, we revealed to have”bad for my country and I say that in order to love others, you have to love yourself. My wife is Senegalese, I have no lessons to receive on this“, he concluded. A new little confidence about his wife, which was very unexpected.

