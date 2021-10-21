Play on a GeForce RTX 3080 for € 200 per year with the new GeForce Now subscription

Nvidia’s cloud-gaming service – GeForce Now – is evolving, with the arrival of one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market and brand new technology to reduce latency. The promises are enticing.

With the shortage of graphics cards not really improving, alternative solutions exist. Among them, cloud-gaming may well save a few people desperately in search of ray-tracing and top-flight performance. Nvidia has been offering for some time a GeForce Now subscription for € 99 per year, which allows you to enjoy the equivalent of a GeForce RTX 2080. As a reminder, GeForce Now opens the possibility of launching its own games from its PC catalog, if it is on the list of compatible games, from Nvidia data centers. Currently, over 1,100 games are supported, including recent titles like Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits or New World.. GeForce Now is also available on PC, Mac, Nvidia Shield, Android and even iOS (via the Safari browser).

A new subscription with an RTX 3080

Nvidia today announces a brand new subscription plan to GeForce Now, which gives access to a very high-end PC integrating a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Threadripper 8-core CPU, 28 GB of RAM and a PCIe4 SSD. Unlike the “classic” subscription, which is limited to 1080p on PC and Mac, the “RTX 3080” formula will allow you to play in 1440p (2560×1440 pixels) and up to 120 FPS. On the Nvidia Shield, you can even edit in 4K and HDR at 60 FPS.

This subscription formula also gives some other advantages, such as extended playing time (up to 8 hours in a row instead of 6 hours on the classic subscription) and priority access to the servers.

New technology to reduce latency

In addition to this “premium” formula, Nvidia announces a new method to decrease the latency on its service. Called “Adaptive Sync”, It promises better synchronization between GeForce Now servers and the user’s screen. The idea here is to reduce jerks by further synchronizing the images sent by the servers with the user’s installation. A principle reminiscent of G-Sync on compatible monitors, but this time adapted to cloud-gaming. Nvidia promises a latency of less than 60 ms on the “RTX 3080” formula and 81 ms on the classic subscription. Nvidia also compares its service with the competition, proud to show that it is much more efficient than Microsoft’s xCloud.





GeForce Now RTX 3080: price and availability

Price side, it will cost much more to access the RTX 3080 subscription: € 99.99 for 6 months and therefore € 199.98 per year. A price doubled therefore, but which is not completely inconsistent if we compare it to the prices currently charged on graphics cards. A GeForce RTX 3080 often trades for over $ 1,500, and even more so when there is stock.

Access to these new servers should be available for pre-orders to founding and priority members starting today.. If you decide to take out a 6-month subscription, your access should start from the beginning of November. Nvidia also plans to open access to all, but in limited quantities, by the end of the year.