PMU Director General Cyril Linette dismissed “for misconduct”

Cyril Linette is no longer Director General of PMU. An extraordinary general assembly “put an end” to his functions “from tonight”, announced the group in a very short press release. “He was dismissed unanimously for misconduct, a person present told AFP. “He defended himself with emotion and denounced a lack of support from the three presidents (of France Galop, of the Trot and of the PMU) for several months”.

The extraordinary general meeting was convened to deliberate on the “dismissal for fault” of the general manager Cyril Linette accused of having “recently convicted of acts which undermine the GIE”, economic interest group. The GIE PMU has 57 members: the non-profit associations France Galop and Le Trot (PMU parent companies), as well as 55 regional racing companies. Cyril Linette is accused of having taken “contradictory positions in the management of the Thémis project, publicly changing their minds without any prior consultation with the board of directors, while sending accusatory letters against the directors and the parent companies”, according to the convocation.





The Thémis project plans to bring together PMU, France Galop and Le Trot in a single building, in the north of Paris. “Recently, rather than renting this common building, the two parent companies wanted to buy a building and that the PMU would rent part of it”, explained to AFP Jean-François Périnel, the secretary general of the works council, representing the majority union of the PMU, the CAT.

In the summons, Cyril Linette was accused of having “created conditions of mistrust with regard to members of the EIG and parent companies” and “a conflicting social climate”. “A parachute of € 675,000 should nevertheless slow down its fall, not to mention a non-compete premium of € 375,000 that the general meeting will decide whether or not to allocate to it, report West France. And during that time the horses are still running. ” The board of directors will meet on October 26, in order to organize the interim management.