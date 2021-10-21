Pokémon Arceus Legends: the reconstituted found footage trailer, here’s what was hiding in the extract!

Earlier this week, The Pokémon Company revealed a new trailer for the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. And the least we can say is that the atypical side of it has not left us unmoved. Beyond trying things in its productions, like this next game divided into semi-open areas, the firm tries to surprise us with its communication and it works!

Strange will say some, intriguing will say others, the excerpt broadcast, which takes on the appearance of found footage, a genre that can be found in many film productions, including The Blair Witch Project to name only him, has not lacked qualifiers from Pokémon players and enthusiasts.

A communication that contrasts with the previous extracts unveiled for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. From this excerpt, it was difficult to deduce concrete things as the jerky editing of it and the expletive comments of the explorer did not offer us much to eat! All this quickly gave ground to grind the community of fans of the license and many names of Pokémon were mentioned: were they right? Here is the answer !

Zorua and Zoroark are scaring us

According to the explorer of the video, it was not a Caninos or a Goupix. For their part, fans have for a time considered Hisui variants of well-known Pokémon such as Arcanin, Pyroli or Feunard. However, the reconstruction of the video put an end to all the theories and revealed the truth about this incident: it is, in reality, Zorua and Zoroark in their form of Hisui!





Long before being confronted with the two Pokémon, as the video reveals, the explorer / trainer crosses the road of a band of Stalgamin, in a snowy and mountainous setting, while they feed on snow. It is only later, in his progression, that he will meet the famous Pokémon. Very popular, Zorua, whose aesthetic is inspired by Japanese mythology and youkai, and his evolution Zoruark, both of the Dark type, were introduced with the Black and White episode, the fifth generation of Pokémon.

This species is therefore making a very noticeable return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, to the delight of fans, and will sport for the first time the double Normal / Specter type. Remember that the game is expected on Nintendo Switch on January 28.

