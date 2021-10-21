prostate cancer soon to be recognized as a profes

Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie announced that he would take a decree recognizing prostate cancer following the use of pesticides as an occupational disease. In the West Indies, the use of chlordecone has caused a large number of prostate cancers.

Quentin Menu

October 20, 2021



Suffering from prostate cancer after being exposed to pesticides in a professional setting will now be recognized as an occupational disease, thus giving rise to the right to compensation for the sick.

Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie confirmed this to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, in response to a question from environmental senator Joël Labbé who questioned him on the subject.

The minister will issue a decree following the favorable opinion of the higher commission for occupational diseases in agriculture issued on Tuesday. Senator Joël Labbé underlined that “this recognition would constitute an essential step forward for the farmers and employees victims.“





Chlordecone, cause of prostate cancer in the West Indies

In Guadeloupe and Martinique, chlordecone, an insecticide used in banana plantations until it was banned in 1993, contaminated more than 90% of the population and is the cause of many cancers.

Scientific studies have long been warning about this link between cancer and pesticides, in metropolitan France but also in the West Indies, where the chlordecone scandal weighs heavily on the health of populations. Joël Labbé, environmental senator from Morbihan

In July, Inserm had deemed “probable” the link between prostate cancer and exposure to chlordecone. The National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) reached the same conclusions in an expert report published last March.