Prostate cancer will be recognized as an occupational disease for farmers

The Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, said on Tuesday that a decree would be taken in this direction.

It is a victory for the associations. This Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, announced his desire to recognize prostate cancer as an occupational disease for the agricultural world.

This recognition will be made by a decree, he declared, answering the question of the environmental senator Joël Labbé. The latter put forward the favorable opinion of the higher commission for occupational diseases in agriculture (Cosmap) favorable on October 12. “This commission ruled very clearly on October 12 on recognizing prostate cancer as an occupational disease for those who use pesticides for professional purposes. We have just received this opinion from a committee comprising the social partners and experts and unanimously, the social partners voted in favor of the recognition of this occupational disease. I am announcing it to you: yes, I will take the decree in accordance with the opinion of this commission ”, thus affirmed the minister. “We are in line with the indications already given by the President of the Republic on greater recognition of occupational diseases and in line with the government’s policy on these occupational diseases”, he added.





“It shouldn’t be an obstacle course”

“It’s something very strong”, welcomes Joël Labbé, interviewed by Le Figaro. In detail, the senator, who speaks on behalf of associations, asks that people be able to benefit from this recognition when they have been in contact for five years with an environment in which pesticides are found and that this recognition concerns the last forty years. “There must also be an automatic effect and that filing a file is not an obstacle course”, he adds, citing the figure of 40,000 pending cases.

The senator also wants to be vigilant about the people who can claim this recognition. “This should concern the agricultural world, that is to say farmers, agricultural workers but also employees of cooperatives for example or even winegrowers who are in contact with pesticides”, he explains. Joël Labbé finally specifies that this recognition is aimed in particular at victims of chlordecone, this pesticide used for decades in the West Indies to fight against the banana weevil and which is believed to be responsible for a record rate of prostate cancer in Martinique. and in Guadeloupe.