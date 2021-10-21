PSG beaten in Barcelona in the Champions League

The Parisians conceded their second defeat of the season in the Champions League Thursday night at Barcelona (30-27). The teammates of Nikola Karabatic, who found his former club, failed to bring down the Catalan ogre, so imperial in his lair.
But PSG have been a valiant opponent for Barça. In the wake of an impeccable Mikkel Hansen (7 goals), the Parisians have long competed. They even took the advantage of a small goal at the start of the second period (13-14), but, in front of their home crowd, the Spanish title holders showed formidable aggressiveness, which ended up bending the French club at the end of the match.
It is almost six years that Barça has not lost at home in the Champions League. The last time was against Kielce, in December 2015.
A stratospheric Barcelona keeper
To get rid of Paris, Barça was able to count on his “Frenchies”. Borrowed in the first period, Dika Mem was monstrous especially after the break (7 goals in the last 20 minutes), to undermine the morale of the Parisians and consolidate his place at the top of the Champions League scorers (38 goals). Timothey N’Guessan (4 goals) and Ludovic Fabregas (4 goals) also hurt the defense, while Melvyn Richardson got his goal there.
Above all, Barcelona can say thank you to their goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, logically designated man of the match. The Spaniard made 17 saves and alone ended the last hopes of victory for PSG in the money-time.
After a first setback to Veszprem (34-31) and a draw on the floor of Flensburg (27-27), the Parisians therefore fall again. If they want to hope to grab one of the first two places in group B, directly qualifying for the quarter-finals, they will have to be even more ruthless away from the capital.
They will have the opportunity to demonstrate it next week, on October 27, with another European tenor in Kielce. Before that, PSG will travel to rival Montpellier in the Championship, Sunday (5 p.m.). On Wednesday, in the other group of the Champions League, MHB dominated Meshkov Brest (32-26) and temporarily took second place in Pool A, behind Aalborg.