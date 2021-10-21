PSG beaten in Barcelona in the Champions League

A stratospheric Barcelona keeper

To get rid of Paris, Barça was able to count on his “Frenchies”. Borrowed in the first period, Dika Mem was monstrous especially after the break (7 goals in the last 20 minutes), to undermine the morale of the Parisians and consolidate his place at the top of the Champions League scorers (38 goals). Timothey N’Guessan (4 goals) and Ludovic Fabregas (4 goals) also hurt the defense, while Melvyn Richardson got his goal there.