PSG football – Mauro Icardi fired, PSG sends a message

At the heart of a media storm that he unleashed, Mauro Icardi is preparing his return to Italy. PSG pushes him out, and does not even pretend.

Without playing, Mauro Icardi is the center of many interests now. His sentimental life full of twists and turns is making the buzz on social networks, since his stormy relationship with Wanda Nara is unwrapped in front of everyone. And during this time, the Argentine striker does not shine, quite the contrary, since he does not even train with the PSG players. He just took part in his first session of the week this Thursday. Aware that the capital club was making great efforts to allow it to pick up the pieces, Icardi will have to score points to hope to regain a place that he has totally lost in recent weeks. The chief finisher of the 2019-2020 season seems far away, and Leonardo no longer really believes the former Barça player capable of finding his best level. And yet, PSG paid 50 million euros a year ago to bring him from Inter Milan.





PSG drops the bill below 40 ME

But the tide turned quite suddenly, and from now on, the Paris SG would no longer really count on him. Sportingly at least. Because the idea is to be able to recover a nice sum of money by dropping Mauro Icardi as long as its market value still has a meaning. Thus, PSG would like to part ways with the Argentinian quickly, and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, they have decided to lower their tariff requirements for this. A sum of less than 40 million euros is now necessary to afford the center forward, which makes two clubs dream: Juventus Turin and AC Milan. Tottenham is also in the game even if Icardi largely favors a return to Serie A. But in any case, everyone seems to have understood that the future of the husband of Wanda Nara should quickly lie far from the Parc des Princes. And the leaders of the PSG are ready to make concessions to facilitate this departure which will not upset Lionel Messi.