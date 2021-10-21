PSG football – Neymar picks up, PSG is jubilant

Between injury and poor form, Neymar has still not shown his best face in Paris. PSG are not at all worried, on the contrary, and display enormous confidence in the Brazilian.

For once, Neymar has escaped criticism in his truncated start to the season with Paris SG. It must be said that to everyone’s surprise the Brazilian was announced forfeit the capital match against Leipzig due to a problem with the groin. Too bad for the playmaker, who had just released a big game with Brazil, and had already had to skip the game against Angers because of his late return, even if he did not wait to return. Passed under criticism after his sad performance in Rennes before the truce, Neymar is therefore expected at the turn. Especially since the supporters and followers of PSG now want to see him play a series of matches, so that he finds the rhythm and his power of acceleration which has clearly disappeared in recent weeks.

PSG worried then reassured about Neymar

This without counting his statements which still cast a big shadow on the end of his career. By letting it be known that he did not intend to exceed the 2022 World Cup internationally, Neymar still cast doubt on the four years he has left of his contract with PSG. But Leonardo was directly reassured by the player, and within the leader of Ligue 1, there is total confidence in his involvement in the success of Paris SG in the long term. And concerning the short term, it is also the optimism which triumphs despite the concern of Neymar with his adductors. Indeed, L’Equipe reveals that the Parisian number 10 should be in the group against OM, even if it is not certain that he is starting. The desire was not to take any risks, which is why he was exempted from the game against Leipzig, which he could have played if it had been a decisive meeting.





Pochettino and his staff convinced by Neymar

And for once, Neymar listened to the medical staff, eager to preserve himself for the rest of the season in order to also find a certain efficiency that he no longer has. But it will come back, and the technical staff of PSG has no doubts about it. L’Equipe thus confirms that Mauricio Pochettino and his assistants are convinced that Neymar will return to his best level very quickly and that he is on the right track for that. The real “Ney” has not yet shown himself and he has even sometimes hurt to see with dribbles that he was no longer able to achieve. But the Parisian fans will once again taste the Brazilian magic of the former Barcelona player, PSG is certain that the Brazilian’s temporary depression is completely over, and that there will soon be broad smiles on their faces thanks to the performances of Neymar.