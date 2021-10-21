PSG optimistic on Neymar’s return for shock against OM

According to information from RMC Sport, PSG is “optimistic” on the return of Neymar for the shock on the ground of OM, Sunday (8:45 p.m., 11th day of Ligue 1).

Neymar on the lawn of the Vélodrome on Sunday? According to information from RMC Sport, the club is “optimistic” about a return of Neymar for the shock against OM (8:45 p.m., 11th day of Ligue 1). But caution remains in order and this will be the case until Saturday, when a final decision will be taken. The Brazilian leader missed the match between Paris and Leipzig (3-2) on Tuesday in the Champions League due to a new muscle problem. He had followed the victory of his teammates from the stands of the Parc des Princes.

“Neymar has suffered from adductor pain since his return from the national team, PSG said to justify the withdrawal of his star. He will have to extend a period of care for a few days before a normal return to the group.” This could intervene in the coming days, and perhaps even in time for the meeting in Marseille.





Neymar has not played with Paris since October 3

The former FC Barcelona player has not played with PSG since the defeat in Rennes (2-0) before the international break on October 3. He was exempted for the match against Angers (2-1 victory), last Friday, due to the late scheduling of his match with Brazil. This was also the case for Marquinhos and Argentines Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Neymar had received some criticism with the Seleçao, in particular for his tasteless performance against Colombia (0-0). He found himself at the heart of small controversies after posing without a mask with a child, then being described as an idiot by a Brazilian journalist. He evacuated the criticism by signing a big match against Uruguay (4-1) a few days later, with a magnificent goal and an assist. This remains his last game. Until Sunday?