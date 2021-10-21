PSG | PSG – Malaise: Attacked by Wanda Nara, China Suarez swings on Mauro Icardi!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 21, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. by BC

At the center of the Mauro Icardi / Wanda Nara soap opera, Maria Eugenia Suarez, nicknamed China Suarez, has restored her truth when it is accused by the wife of the Parisian attacker of having sowed discord in her relationship.

The couple problems between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have directly impacted the PSG, since the Argentine, affected by his breakup, was allowed to miss training on Sunday and Monday and then the match against Leipzig Tuesday. However, the soap opera seems to be coming to an end, since Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara would have reconciled if we are to believe the latest publications of the two on Instagram . The player’s wife and agent had yet announced the end of their story on Saturday after an accusation of adultery with Maria Eugenia Suarez, nicknamed China Suarez. The latter has since endured the media pressure and decided to reestablish her truths in a long text published on her Instagram account.





