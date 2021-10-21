PSG | PSG – Malaise: Attacked by Wanda Nara, China Suarez swings on Mauro Icardi!

Football – PSG
At the center of the Mauro Icardi / Wanda Nara soap opera, Maria Eugenia Suarez, nicknamed China Suarez, has restored her truth when it is accused by the wife of the Parisian attacker of having sowed discord in her relationship.
The couple problems between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have directly impacted the PSG, since the Argentine, affected by his breakup, was allowed to miss training on Sunday and Monday and then the match against Leipzig Tuesday. However, the soap opera seems to be coming to an end, since Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara would have reconciled if we are to believe the latest publications of the two on Instagram. The player’s wife and agent had yet announced the end of their story on Saturday after an accusation of adultery with Maria Eugenia Suarez, nicknamed China Suarez. The latter has since endured the media pressure and decided to reestablish her truths in a long text published on her Instagram account.
“I had to face men whose words I always believed”
” I am writing this letter to silence the outside noise of lies, abuse and biased viewpoints in the construction of stories manipulated to, once again, be the scapegoat for media violence, Explain China Suarez on Instagram, in comments relayed by RMC. I remained silent for a long time for several reasons, the main one being fear and inexperience. Not knowing what to name the level of lies and atrocities that are told to support the news on TV, minute by minute. What is happening today has a much bigger and deeper story behind it, one that many women will surely identify with. I had to face men whose words I always believed: that they were separated or in the process of separating and that there was no conflict. In this situation I feel an infernal ‘déjà vu’, where I once again pay with my reputation for matters which are in the personal domain of any woman. ” China Suarez furthermore regrets ” the deep credibility I gave to those men who then went silent and let the wolves eat me », Seeming to refer to Mauro Icardi, and adds: ” It seems like it’s more believable for this company, knowing how they always behave, that I’m the bad guy, the cheating one and not the cheating one. ”