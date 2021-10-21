PSG: this ex Marseille player fears a big awakening from Paris SG

Sunday evening, the first Claisco of the year in Ligue 1 will take place between Olympique de Marseille and Paris SG. A game that promises to be hot boiling in many ways. Indeed, the first of the championship will face the third in a sold-out Velodrome stadium.

If PSG usually arrives as a big favorite, this season Paris SG is less dominating despite a very good record since the start of the season with 11 wins and 13 matches in all competitions. OM therefore have a good card to seize, even if we can expect over-motivated Parisian players.

And that’s exactly what Eric Di Meco fears. Indeed, the former player of Olympique de Marseille and current football consultant for RMC, fears a wake-up call for PSG. If so, Di Meco does not see how Jorge Sampaoli’s men would manage to make a result against the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino.





“Rennes beats PSG and plays a very big game, but it was a sleepy Paris. But when you look, when PSG has to stick their fingers out like against (Manchester) City, it wins. That’s why it is. worries me when we host Paris, it’s the match of the year for them, the supporters are going to eat their brains out by putting insane pressure on them when the bus leaves. OM’s problem against Paris is that OM never play against a sleeping Paris “said Eric Di Meco.

Note that OM, which will face Lazio Rome, this Thursday in the Europa League, will have two days less than PSG to recover. And that is likely to play, in particular because of the energy-intensive playing philosophy wanted by Jorge Sampaoli. It would therefore not be surprising if the Argentinian technician made a little spin against Lazio.