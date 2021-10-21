Pyrénées-Atlantiques: college students confined after an intrusion alert, the gendarmes still on site

the essential

This Thursday, October 21, the students of Aturri college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube, south of Bayonne, were confined after an intrusion alert. At 12:30 pm, the gendarmes were still there, no student has been evacuated for the moment.

Since this morning, the students of the Aturri college of Saint-Pierre d’Irube have been confined, according to France Blue Basque Country. “Two people would have entered” this establishment south of Bayonne, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, which accommodates 700 children. A special security plan has been set in motion to ensure the protection of students, staff and teachers, said Bayonne sub-prefect Philippe Le Moing-Surzur.

A security perimeter was established this morning around the Aturri college in Saint-Pierre d’Irube as part of a police operation.

At 12:30 p.m., the gendarmes were still intervening. “The police apply the protocol defined in the event of an intrusion into a school” detailed the sub-prefect. “The first floor and the ground floor have been explored and the two people who would have entered were not found. Reconnaissance of the basement of the building is underway. As soon as the reconnaissance operations are completed, the children can be safely evacuated and will be returned to their parents, “he told France Bleu Pays basque.

Faced with worried parents, a soldier assures: "Your children are not in danger", an intervention of the deminers is in progress and the evacuation of the pupils is being prepared

According to information from our colleagues, no shots were fired. Despite the request to families from the prefecture not to go there, some parents went to the area around the college. No student has been evacuated yet. National Education has set up a telephone number: 05.59.82.22.01.