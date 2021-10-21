Pyrénées-Orientales: Investigation launched on Thierry Casasnovas, “the pope” of fasting and raw food

Since August 3, a judicial investigation has been opened against Thierry Casasnovas by the Perpignan prosecutor’s office. The “defender of the living” advocates in particular fasting and raw food, and had already been identified for sectarian drift.

“Abuse of Weakness, Illegal Practice of Medicine, and Deceptive Marketing Practice”. It is for these three reasons that the investigation against Thierry Casasnovas has been entrusted to an examining magistrate since August 3. The man, elected municipal councilor in Taulis, defends in particular the practice of fasting, raw food and the consumption of seawater through a Youtube channel, some of his videos reaching hundreds of thousands of views.

But in some videos, now withdrawn, Thierry Casasnovas claimed to help treat Lyme disease, AIDS or cancer: “The priority is not to remove the tumor, but to allow the body to evacuate all its waste and the tumor, it will disappear “, he assured for example in one of them.





More than 600 reports to Miviludes

On his website, Thierry Casasnovas also sells “Hygienism”, “Youth Cure” and “Iridology” training courses, for prices of a few hundred euros. To explain his career as a “defender and lover of the living”, he says that at the age of 33, he suffers from advanced tuberculosis, hepatitis, acute pancreatitis, a state of cachexia. severe with a weight of 31 kg for 1m75, and that despite the pessimistic forecasts of the doctors, he manages to cure himself thanks to his raw food.

More than 600 reports have been made to Miviludes (interministerial mission of vigilance and the fight against sectarian aberrations) since 2016, alerts for risks of renouncing effective treatments for the benefit of the practices recommended by the “pope” of raw food.

