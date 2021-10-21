Queen Elizabeth II spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in the hospital

The sovereign had accepted “reluctantly” a medical opinion urging her to rest for the next few days.

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday in hospital to undergo “preliminary examinations” after being put to rest by her doctors, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

“Following the medical advice recommending her to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary examinations and returned to Windsor Castle at lunch time” Thursday, the palace wrote in a brief statement. She “keeps good morale,” he added.

On Wednesday, the sovereign, who is preparing to celebrate in 2022 her 70 years of reign, had canceled a visit to Northern Ireland after having “reluctantly accepted” the advice of her doctors to rest.





Appeared last week with a cane

After having spent successive confinements at Windsor Castle near London and despite speculation about a withdrawal after the death in April of her husband Philip, Elizabeth II has recently participated in many public engagements.

She appeared again on Tuesday at a reception in Windsor, attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, businessman Bill Gates or US climate envoy John Kerry. Visibly in good shape, she shook hands without gloves and spoke standing with the guests, without a protective mask.

Last week she was seen walking in public with a cane, a first since 2004.