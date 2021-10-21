Quick, this laptop with Ryzen 7 has fallen to 769 €!

With its 15-inch screen, SSD, Ryzen 7 and neat finishes, the Lenovo 15ALC6 is a versatile laptop suitable for all needs. And it becomes even more so when its price drops to € 769.99 instead of € 1,129.99 at Darty.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ALC6: a reduced ultrabook at Darty

With its light weight of 1.65 kg, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 remains light enough not to be bulky. Especially since the Chinese brand has thought about the endurance of the PC by offering a battery life of almost 8 hours. An excellent capacity to hold a charge without being plugged in which makes it a portable PC of choice for students or more generally for those who do not want to stress because of the battery.

In addition, it will not take up much space in a bag with its 23.6 cm size. The screen is not to be outdone with a diagonal of 15.6 inch for a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Enough to enjoy good image quality thanks to more than appreciable visual comfort.

Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ALC6: a versatile PC for less than 800 euros

With a processor AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Clocked at 1.8 GHz (up to 4.3 GHz with turbo boost) and 16 GB of RAM, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ALC6 offers extensive multitasking by running any application smoothly. This laptop PC is suitable for office automation as well as for tasks that require a little more resources.





Among these tasks, there are obviously the video game. The Lenovo Ideapad 3 also allows you to play a lot of games, including the most greedy ones if you’re willing to make a few concessions. Of course, you won’t be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 with maximum graphics, but you will still be able to properly enjoy games like WoW Classic or Fortnite.

Thanks to the reduction available at Darty, the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15ALC6 sees its price drop from 1,129 euros to 769 euros. A great deal for anyone looking for a versatile, durable laptop.

