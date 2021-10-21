Rachida Dati “shocked” by images of Zemmour pointing a gun at journalists

The polemicist and putative candidate for 2022, Eric Zemmour, who wants to remove the powers of the media, targeted journalists on Wednesday with a sniper rifle during his visit to the Milipol show, devoted to internal security, in Villepinte in Seine-Saint-Denis. Guest of Sonia Mabrouk in Europe Matin Thursday, the former Keeper of the Seals and mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris, Rachida Dati, said she was “shocked” by this image.

“We pass him everything because he is cultivated”

“It’s a show that concerns the security of States and in particular the fight against terrorism. It’s very serious, it’s not the toy show. I was shocked by this image, especially when you want to pretend to become President of the Republic. And I was also shocked by the remarks that Eric Zemmour made against Marlène Schiappa. I see misogyny and sexism. And I do not accept that she is insulted, ”she said. The polemicist has indeed called the Minister Delegate for Citizenship “imbecile”.

For the former minister, the arguments used against the polemicist today are the same as those used at the time against Jean-Marie Le Pen. “We saw the result. He reached the second round in 2002,” she continued. “So the questions we must ask ourselves are: ‘is he capable of leading France, of bringing together the French, does he have a team and a vision?’. Currently, we are spending everything to him because that it is cultivated, “said Rachida Dati before specifying that” he does not “tolerate violence and death threats for anyone”.





“I was his first victim”

“When there is violence and threats, we are no longer in a democracy and in a state of law. So for ease, do we accept that someone insults a Minister of the Republic? well no, “insisted the city councilor. She had herself been the target of the polemicist concerning the first name of her daughter Zohra, in 2009.

“I was his first victim. My daughter’s first name was becoming an obsession for him. He criticized the fact that a Minister of the Republic gave her child an ‘Arabic’ first name. He even said a ‘Muslim’ first name, she remembered. “In this case it was my mother’s first name, which I had lost and loved so much. It is simply life, and he found that unworthy, “said Rachida Dati.

Regarding his ideas and his status as a potential presidential candidate, she finally ruled that the political class does not use the “right arguments” against him, including on the right. “It paralyzes some, but me it does not paralyze me. It is not my France. If I am here today it is because the Republic gave me an incredible chance. And Eric Zemmour wants to separate France and the French. So I wonder if at some point we will be able to answer that? “asked Rachida Dati. “I do not want us to separate the French, I want us to repress those who do not respect authority, the law and the rule of law. Not those who have asked for nothing but to work and to to succeed.”