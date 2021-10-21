Rain of shooting stars from the Orionids this Thursday evening: how to properly observe the phenomenon?

the essential

During the night of this Thursday, October 21 to Friday, October 22, the Orionids swarm will reach its peak of activity. If the sky is clear, you can observe about twenty meteors.

One of the last meteor showers of this year. During the night of this Thursday, October 21 to 22, the Orionids swarm will reach its peak, so it will be possible to observe dozens of meteors in the sky. One condition, however: the weather.

Renowned for its brilliance and the speed of its stars, the swarm comes from Comet Halley, from the constellation Orion. We can see the comet every 76 years on average. “This is the usual annual rain. Our estimates are based on twenty meteors per hour visible to the naked eye if you have a sky without light pollution. In Paris, you will be lucky if you see two” details Jérémie Vaubaillon to RTL. The phenomenon has already started at the beginning of October, and ends at the beginning of November.





“We never landed on Comet Halley”

Weather permitting, we will have to stay overnight to take advantage of the swarm. Indeed, the meteor trail will be especially visible after midnight. At the beginning of the night, you will have to pay attention to the east, then to the south at the end of the evening.

In addition to the curiosity it arouses, it is the interest of scientists that the passage of the Orionids particularly attracts. “The Rosetta space mission was able to approach comet 67P / Tchouryumov-Gerasimenko to see how it degassed. But we never landed on comet Halley. With the Orionids, it sends us cometary grains that are part of most primitive objects in the Solar System. And we see them disintegrate 100 km above us. It’s an incredible chance because it costs millions to send a probe on a comet “explains the astronomer to RTL .

To observe the phenomenon properly, be sure to choose an open place, where there is no light pollution. Wait a good 30 minutes in the dark, which will allow your eyes to get used to it. It is not necessary to use hardware.