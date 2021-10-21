Refueling of service stations is underway across the Gu

At 5 am the first tankers entered the site of the Sara factory in Rémire-Montjoly. The gendarmerie forces present on the spot from 3:45 am evacuated, in peace, the entrance to the refinery where there were about thirty demonstrators of the Caravan of Liberty.

Guillaume Perrot / CL

updated on October 21, 2021 at 04:59



An imposing gendarmerie device arrived around 3:45 a.m. in front of the Sara site, not far from the Grand Maritime Port, where there were about thirty demonstrators.

A summons: “Please free the premises” and the Freedom Caravan demonstrators cooperate and clear the entrance to the refinery.

The buses blocking the entrances to the oil depots were already put aside.

The small thirty militants present pick up and put away their belongings in peace.

The Semop bus used by protesters to block is moved. The owners of the other two buses have been notified. They must collect their property within 10 minutes.

The objective is to secure the area and as long as the buses are not moved, the tankers do not enter.

A similar gendarmerie operation was carried out on the Kourou site which was liberated at the same time. The restocking will be done in Saint-Laurent within a few hours.





At 5 am, the first tankers enter the refinery. Guyana’s gasoline refueling operations have started.