Rennes: probable lines, channel and time of the match

It’s the day of the Europa League and the Europa League Conference, after the Champions League on Tuesday and Wednesday: from 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, October 21, 2021, follow the Mura – Rennes match live on TV. This meeting will be broadcast on RMC Story and RMC Sports 2. Live result, composed of teams, full program: everything you need to know about this evening!









Stade Rennais travels to Mura on behalf of the third day of the group stage of the Europa League Conference. The Breton club is in second place in Group G with four points, tied with Tottenham. Bruno Genesio’s SRFC made a solid start to the campaign with a draw at Roazhon Park against Spurs (2-2) then a victory on the field of Vitesse Arnhem (2-1). Gaëtan Laborde’s partners face the weakest team in the pool. The Slovenes are in last place with zero points, the result of two defeats in two days against Vitesse Arnhem (0-2) and Tottenham (1-5), and are already playing their survival in the competition. Seventh in Ligue 1, Stade Rennais easily won last weekend on FC Metz (3-0) thanks to the achievements of Gaëtan Laborde, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Martin Terrier.

The probable team compositions of Mura – Rennes

Stade Rennais has selected a group of 22 players which does not include central defender Loïc Badé, sent off against Vitesse Arnhem and logically suspended. The SRFC remains deprived of the services of Jérémy Doku, absent for several weeks for a knee injury, and Jérémy Gélin, also for a knee problem. Back in the group in Metz, Lovro Majer continues.

Mura, the probable team composition: Obradovic – Karnicnik, Marusko, Gorenc – Kous, Lorbek, Kozar, Sturm – Mulahusejnovic, Horvat, Marosa

Rennes, the probable team composition: Gomis – Traoré, Badé, Aguerd, Truffert – Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Tait, Sulemana – Laborde, Terrier







Mura – Rennes: on which channel?

The Mura – Rennes match will be broadcast live on RMC Story and RMC Sports 2 from 6.45 p.m. Good news therefore for the supporters of Stade Rennais since the match will be broadcast in clear on RMC Story (channel number 23), but also on RMC 2. You will therefore have the choice if you are a subscriber.