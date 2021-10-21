Rennes win at Maribor against Mura in the Europa Conference League and take the lead

After a header from Hamari Traoré on the crossbar (6th), it was first Serhou Guirassy who converted a penalty, which he himself had obtained (17th). Then it was the insatiable Gaëtan Laborde who took advantage of a first strike from Baptiste Santamaria, pushed back, to restore the advantage to the Bretons and score his ninth goal of the season, in all competitions (41st). Because, between the two, Mitja Lotric had equalized on a counter, completely abandoned by the Rennes defense (20th).



