Rennes win at Maribor against Mura in the Europa Conference League and take the lead

For a long time, Stade Rennais played to scare itself, this Thursday evening in Maribor, during this third day of the Europa League Conference (group G). Against the very modest Slovenes of NS Mura, they largely dominated, without however managing to be very dangerous. In the first half, at least, they materialized two of their chances.
After a header from Hamari Traoré on the crossbar (6th), it was first Serhou Guirassy who converted a penalty, which he himself had obtained (17th). Then it was the insatiable Gaëtan Laborde who took advantage of a first strike from Baptiste Santamaria, pushed back, to restore the advantage to the Bretons and score his ninth goal of the season, in all competitions (41st). Because, between the two, Mitja Lotric had equalized on a counter, completely abandoned by the Rennes defense (20th).
Changes that didn’t help
After the break, little helped perhaps by many changes and the entry of several young people, Rennes were even less convincing, creating few opportunities to take shelter. Worse, they managed to scare each other, unnecessarily, at the end, as on this close-angle shot by Amadej Marosa, released by Alfred Gomis (90th + 3).
Laborde tried his luck again, without framing (46th), while Loum Tchouama, pivot, called on Mura’s goalkeeper, Matko Obradovic (67th). After ? Not much on the Breton side. Sufficient despite everything to take the lead of the group, halfway through this first phase since, at the same time, Tottenham was beaten on the lawn of Vitesse Arnhem (0-1).