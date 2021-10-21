RER, Transilien … after storm Aurore, numerous disruptions to transport in Ile-de-France

Strong gusts of wind hit the Paris region overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Aurora, the first storm of autumn, arrived from the north-west of the country before moving east, sweeping through the capital and its surroundings.

And it left traces, with torn roofs and collapsed trees, on the tracks in particular. What to train major disruptions in transport Ile-de-France residents, in particular on the SNCF network.

“In Ile-de-France, traffic was very disturbed this morning on all the lines, in particular the RER C, D, E and the Saint-Lazare lines. Traffic gradually resumes from 10 a.m. on most lines that have been interrupted while remaining disrupted. Traffic will remain interrupted on some branches of the RER C later in the day. Traffic will resume around 4 pm in the Pontoise area, ”said SNCF.

Several hundred agents are mobilized to clear the tracks and ensure the resumption of traffic. SNCF Transilien encourages travelers to consult the information tools (app, Twitter, website) or to postpone their trips.

RER and tram affected

This is particularly the case of RER A. Traffic is disrupted on the entire line due to trees on the tracks, after having even been completely interrupted between Joinville-le-Pont and Fontenay-sous-Bois until 7 am this Thursday morning. Traffic remains suspended between Nanterre-Préfecture and Cergy Le Haut until noon.

the RER C is not doing much better, since it is completely interrupted between Massy Palaiseau and Savigny-sur-Orge until 10 am, according to the forecasts of the SNCF. Early this Thursday morning, it was cut between Versailles Château / Saint-Quentin en Yvelines and Champs de Mars Tour Eiffel, as well as between Brétigny and Saint-Martin d’Etampes. The return to normal is announced for 4 p.m. between Pereire – Levallois and Pontoise.

the RER B is disturbed on the whole line. The traffic of RER D is also still slowed down between Goussainville and Melun and between Goussainville and Corbeil-Essonnes, it is completely interrupted between Corbeil-Essonnes and Malesherbes in both directions at 10:30 am. At least two trees were blocking the tracks, one of them – near Mennecy – had not yet been evacuated this Thursday morning.

the RER E was also impacted early this morning, just like the tram T4, whose traffic was interrupted between the hospital of Montfermeil and Gargan at least until 9 am. The tramway T2 is cut this Thursday morning between Suresnes-Longchamp and La Défense due to trees on the tracks. The whole line T9 is, for its part, slowed down after a complete interruption to Porte de Choisy because of objects on the tracks linked to the storm.

Trains and Transiliens canceled

On the SNCF side, the traffic is also very complicated. Several transiliens are disrupted. This is the case with the line J up to at least 10 hours from the line N, of the line P between Paris Est and Provins and between Paris and Coulommiers, and all of the line R.

Some lines are even completely interrupted: the line H, the line K between Crépy-en-Valois and Mitry-Claye, the line L between St-Nom / Versailles and St-Cloud and between Cergy le Haut and Nanterre U and all of the line U.

The railways are also disrupted on arrival and departure from Paris, especially towards Hauts-de-France. No train runs between Creil and Amiens. Traffic from the capital to Laon is also disrupted and should not return to normal until mid-afternoon.

🔴 8:39

On arrival and departure from Paris ⚠ Weather alert Traffic is still very disturbed between Paris Nord and Laon.

The resumption of circulation is expected around 4 p.m.

