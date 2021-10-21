Resident Evil 4 VR: dialogues have been removed to stick “to the modern public” – News

To read also | Resident Evil 4 launches October 21 on Oculus Quest 2

“Oculus Studios, Armature and Capcom have worked closely together to remaster Resident Evil 4 from A to Z for virtual reality. This includes immersive environments and high-res graphics, but also selective changes to the dialogue and in-game animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.“Facebook confirmed to Upload VR.

Among the deleted dialogue is Luis’s line when the character first meets Ashley and throws at her “I see that the president’s equipped his daughter with ballistics too“, after having looked at his chest (with the help of the game camera).

A line to which Ashley replied with a “Old pervert!“, just like when the player tried to aim under the young woman’s skirt, which caused a special animation where she covered her legs. The animation in question was not removed from this VR version, but the dialogue did. .

Another change still concerning Ashley, the replica of the final cutscene where the president’s daughter seemed to make a proposal as daring as sudden to her hero. “So, after you take me back to my place, how about we do some overtime? / When you get me home, can we do a few extra hours?“. Proposal that Leon will no longer have the opportunity to decline in this new Oculus version since Ashley’s replica has disappeared.