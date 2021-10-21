Resident Evil 4 VR: dialogues have been removed to stick “to the modern public” – News

- To read also | Resident Evil 4 launches October 21 on Oculus Quest 2
“Oculus Studios, Armature and Capcom have worked closely together to remaster Resident Evil 4 from A to Z for virtual reality. This includes immersive environments and high-res graphics, but also selective changes to the dialogue and in-game animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.“Facebook confirmed to Upload VR.
Among the deleted dialogue is Luis’s line when the character first meets Ashley and throws at her “I see that the president’s equipped his daughter with ballistics too“, after having looked at his chest (with the help of the game camera).
A line to which Ashley replied with a “Old pervert!“, just like when the player tried to aim under the young woman’s skirt, which caused a special animation where she covered her legs. The animation in question was not removed from this VR version, but the dialogue did. .
Another change still concerning Ashley, the replica of the final cutscene where the president’s daughter seemed to make a proposal as daring as sudden to her hero. “So, after you take me back to my place, how about we do some overtime? / When you get me home, can we do a few extra hours?“. Proposal that Leon will no longer have the opportunity to decline in this new Oculus version since Ashley’s replica has disappeared.
Another less obvious change apparently deemed potentially sexist by Facebook is Leon’s remark to government agent Ingrid Hannigan saying “Somehow I thought you’d be older“, also paid the price for this modernization operation, without this changing much in the passage concerned, of course.
On the other hand, it’s an entire scene between Leon and Ingrid that has been removed from this VR remake. This was the final exchange in which Leon tries his luck with the operator. “You know you’re kind of cute without those glasses. Give me your number. When I get back / Thanks. You look pretty cute without your glasses on. Give me your number when I’m home“Said the protagonist before being kindly called to order by his interlocutor. But that was in 2005.
An article published on October 3 by The Happy Warrior had already echoed these changes which would have been requested by Facebook. The sources of the article indeed explained that “the changes aim to remove any scenes and dialogue that video game media and social justice advocates might deem to be misogynistic“.
