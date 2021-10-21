Resident Evil 4 VR: Facebook censored the game for “modern audiences”

Resident Evil 4 came out in this version dedicated to virtual reality on the Oculus Quest 2. Facebook would have worked with Armature and Capcom to adapt it to the modern public.

This is the site UploadVR who reports the news. Facebook has confirmed to have collaborated with Capcom and the studio Frame responsible for the VR adaptation of Resident Evil 4 VR for “modernize“the game. In addition to the graphics improvement, a form of censorship has been applied. In fact, dialogs have been changed, as well as some animations. These modifications concern particularly the character of Ashley Graham, the President’s daughter that your protagonist Leon Kennedy must protect.

These changes have removed dialogs. UploadVR quote for example your first interaction with Ingrid Hannigan, in which Leon says “I thought you would be a little olderThis line has been removed. Previously, when targeting Ashley at her skirt, she would ask Leon to stop by pulling on her skirt. If the animation remained, the dialogue line has been removed. At another point in the game, a character named Luis was commenting on Ashley’s arrival by saying “The President equipped his daughter with shells too“(“the President has equipped his daughter with ballistics, too“), as the camera zoomed in on his chest. scene was cut. Another example, at the end of the game, Ashley no longer offers Leon to go do “overtime“at home. In general, post-credits scenes have been extensively edited, since Leon and Hannigan no longer share this final dialogue:





– Hannigan, is that you? – Finally, the line is free. – Hey Hannigan, no glasses … – Forget the glasses. Status of the mission? – I saved the subject. We’re going back home. – You did it Leon! – Thank you. – You know, you’re pretty cute without those glasses. Give me your number when I get home. – May I remind you that you are still on duty? – The story of my life …

It’s obvious that some of these changes are quite welcome, but others ask about the change of tone of the game. Above all, it is the fact that Facebook was involved in the development that may seem surprising. The American giant said:

Oculus Studios, Frame and Capcom have worked closely together to remaster Resident Evil 4 from A to Z for virtual reality. This includes immersive environments and high-resolution graphics, but also selective changes in the dialogues and animations of the game which we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.

Resident Evil 4 VR released today on Oculus Quest 2.

