RIPs where Free fiber is officially available, Univers Freebox updates its card

Univers Freebox is updating its map, making it easier to see the availability of Free’s fiber offers on RIPs. The operator is present on more than 40 RIPs.

On which public initiative networks is Free present? While it has already signed a framework contract with the main infrastructure operators such as Altitude, Axione, Covage or Orange in order to market its FTTH offers in these areas where the deployment of fiber involves public funds, Xavier Niel’s operator regularly formalizes his arrival on various networks. Today, Free is thus present on more than 40 RIPs with the desire to be present on all of these networks, even with low market share.

Last July, Univers Freebox published a map to see more clearly, with the promise of updates. Here is the last version of our RIP map where Free is present. We have added the public initiative networks Anjou Fiber and Val de Loire Fiber, both operated by TDF. “On the Anjou Fiber network, Free now offers its Fiber offer to 30,000 homes – a third of the outlets deployed to date – in the main cities”, Free reported on October 14. “On the Val de Loire Fiber network, Free now offers its Fiber offer to 22,000 homes”, announces the operator this Thursday, October 21. We have also added a color code to indicate a partial presence in the department (RIP covering a metropolis or only covering part of the department).





As a reminder, pre-openings subject to feedback from subscribers do not appear here. The goal is to provide you with a tool based solely on information on which Free has officially communicated. Note also that many networks are still being deployed. However, households located in the departments concerned are not all eligible for Free fiber. For some, it will take some time to wait.

List of RIPs and the number of outlets concerned

Altitude: 11 networks

Axione: 9 networks

Covage: 7 networks

Orange: 11 networks

TDF: 3 networks

CM’IN: 1 network

SIEA: 1 network

SyDev: 1 network