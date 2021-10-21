Rising fuel prices: discover 5 essential applications to pay less for a liter of gasoline

the essential

To pay for your full tank of gas as cheaply as possible, the official government website lists the prices of service stations. Several sites and collaborative applications allow motorists to raise prices a little lower.

Where can you find the cheapest fuel possible? It has become an obsession for some motorists for several weeks. For a few cents less, drivers are willing to take a detour of several kilometers. To help them, there are several sites and mobile applications.

The prix-carburants.gouv.fr site is the official government platform. The prices of service stations are regularly updated and read the same day, the day before or even the day before. Each service station declares its prices there. These prices are regularly checked by the DGCCRF. Any manager of a fuel point of sale that sells at least 500 m3 per year is required to declare its prices.

On carbu.com, prices are communicated by the service station operators but also by the community of users of the site. The latter – who also has a mobile application – insists that he is independent of any brand. It was created by the Belgian company Fuel media service in 2005. There is no mobile application.

Zagaz.com presents itself as the first collaborative fuel price comparison site. Thousands of Internet users fill in the prices of the service stations in their place of residence every day. It is a voluntary site created by two individuals in the Rhône. The app is rated 3/5 on Playstore by users.





Mon-essence.fr and the Essence & Co application claim a community of 1.5 million motorists. Created in 2008 in the Nantes region by three friends who are passionate about the automobile, mon-essence.fr claims to be consulted by 700,000 motorists every month. It has extended its services to the prices of maintenance / repair in partnership with Idgarages.com and car wash in partnership with Kleen. The app is rated 3.9 / 5 on Playstore by users.

Fuel-flash is a German website and mobile application for Android. It uses the official website Prix-carburants.gouv.fr to update its prices. The app is rated 4.5 / 5 on Playstore by users.

Other mobile apps, the free Waze GPS app, and paid GPS apps also notify their users about fuel prices at the pump.

Current or past price records

To know the responsiveness of these sites and applications, we compared this Tuesday, October 19 in the afternoon the price statement of a service station in the suburbs of Toulouse. The last prices recorded dated from the same day on Mon-essence.fr, from October 16 on Prix-carburants.gouv.fr, Carbu and Fuel-flash and from October 10 from Zagaz. The results may be different for another station. It all depends on the responsiveness of the user community around you.

For each price indicated, it is important to check the date on which the price was recorded in order to have a price as close as possible to the figure actually displayed at the pump. And of course, we must not always trust the prices noted by users with closed eyes. An error can always occur.

Thus Zagaz indicates a liter of diesel at 1.47 € in a Total station of Limogne-en-Quercy in the Lot. A rate which dates from … 2017. Another incongruity, Carbu.com raises the rates of a Lidl service station in Brive. But Lidl does not sell fuel.