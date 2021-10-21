Ruby Rose recounts her nightmare on set and shoots Warner

Actress Ruby Rose broke the silence about the real reasons for leaving the show Batwoman and recounted the nightmare he experienced in the Warner.

After the actor Ray Fisher, who went – alone – to the front against the Warner by denouncing the toxic behavior of Joss Whedon and other pundits of the studio, it’s Ruby Rose’s turn to come out of the silence and tell the ordeal that was her short experience at DC. In 2019, the actress donned the costume of Batwoman for one season, before being suddenly replaced by Javicia Leslie and her character, Ryan Wilder.

The interpreter of Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne, had already come out of silence for the first time, in August 2020, evoking his serious back injury, his hasty return to the set and the pandemic which did not facilitate the production and even changed plans for the end of the first season. Facts that she maintains, but that she has placed in context.

Ruby rose

On Instagram, just days after the second edition of DC Fandome, Ruby Rose has indeed testified on the deleterious working conditions, abusive behavior, psychological pressure and emotional blackmail she would have suffered. In her long story, the actress began by pointing out the inappropriate attitude of Peter Roth, former president of Warner Bros. Television, towards women:

“Dear CW, Carolies Dries [ndlr : la showrunner de la série], Sarah Sawitty, Greg Berlanti and others, enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on this set. Peter Roth, I don’t know if you left after being promoted to the top position because you couldn’t help but force young women to put a steamer over your pants at the crotch while you were still wearing said pants, or if you left after slapping a private investigator on my back, which you then fired when the report he gave you didn’t match what you wanted to hear. […]

Javicia Leslie, the new Batwoman

The actress then returned to her accident, which occurred while filming a stunt during the first season of the DC series. The actress was then seriously injured in the neck and ribs, but also diagnosed with a tumor, as she revealed. After being hospitalized, the Warner would have put the pressure on him to resume filming during his convalescence:

“To anyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after that [ndlr : son hospitalisation]… 10 days! (Or otherwise [on me disait] that the whole crew and the cast would be fired, because Peter Roth said there would be no recast and I had just made the studios lose millions […]. “

Ruby Rose also referred to her “huge pay cut to play in an exciting project“and her disappointment at not attending Comic-Con in 2019, as the studio could not adjust the schedule to allow her to go. The actress should then have made the announcement herself, the production does not not wishing to do it for her: “I bent over, I wanted to do the right thing, but then I was told: ‘cover your scar, we don’t want to see it on the video.‘”

Batwoman season 1

She went on to assert that she was not the only one injured during filming, using the example of an audience who would have ended up quadriplegic, without any financial help from Warner:

“All threats, all intimidation or blackmail tactics will not make me give up. A member of the team suffered third degree burns all over his body, and we had no psychological follow-up after we saw the skin on his face peel off, I was the only one to send him flowers and cards. And then we were told we had to do a sex scene without even taking a minute to cash in.





We lost two liners, I got cut in my face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. A woman became quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone, so much so that the CW didn’t even help her because they had to “investigate” and she had to. go through crowdfunding … She is an assistant, obviously she works on her phone.“

Ruby Rose aka Kate Kane in the Batwoman costume

Finally, Ruby Rose mentioned the shooting during the pandemic, that showrunner Caroline Dries, apparently not very present on the set, would have wanted to maintain at all costs, putting the teams in danger:

“Caroline Dries has no heart and wanted us to end the season during the pandemic. I told him it was a bad idea … […] Caroline Dries has only been on the set 4 times in a year … never seen before. On those four or five visits, she told me that she knew my injury happened on set, but then denied everything and said it happened during a yoga session. I don’t do yoga. […] We stopped shooting for the day, not because she almost killed someone, but because the government ordered it. […]“

“[…] Dougray Scott hurt a stuntwoman, he was yelling at women, it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, he abused women and suddenly, as a leading role, I sent an email asking that we stop shouting on the set, which they refused. . […] So in conclusion, please my dear fans, stop asking if I am going to return to this horrible series, I would not come back for any money, not even if I had a gun to my head … AND I HAVE NOT RESIGNED. I AM NOT RESIGNING. They ruined Kate Kane. I followed orders, but if I wanted to stay I was going to have to give up my rights. “

Dougray Scott, who plays Kate Kane’s dad

This version of the facts is also corroborated by the Warner press release, quickly disseminated via Deadline :

In a statement to Deadline, Warner Bros. TV hits back at former ‘Batwoman’ star Ruby Rose’s allegations this morning about her hostile experience on The CW set https://t.co/IUzPtrFNDC pic.twitter.com/rnV1W5RO10 – Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 20, 2021

“Despite the revisionist story Ruby Rose shares online targeting producers, cast, crew, network, and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to hire Ruby for Batwoman Season 2, based on multiple workplace behavior complaints that were thoroughly investigated and dealt with in private, out of respect for all persons concerned.“

After such a testimony – and with the backstage of Justice league which caused a lot of ink to flow – the Warner tarnishes its image a little more. One can now wonder how the studio will handle this new media fire and if, as in the case of Joss Whedon, new voices will be heard to break the silence. It could therefore be that the case is still in its infancy.