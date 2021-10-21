Rudy Gobert and the Jazz fly over the Thunder | NBA

The Jazz got off to a smooth start to the season, which upheld the hierarchy against a much weaker opponent. Behind the big production of his pivot, and the beautiful outings in skill level of Bojan Bogdanovic (22 points – leading scorer in the game) and Jordan Clarkson (18 points), Utah has never really been scared.

The Salt Lake City troop has been consistent in terms of points scored in each quarter. She took the lead after the first twelve minutes (27-18), before returning to the locker room with a little margin (54-42). It was clearly in the third period that the difference was made.

Where Donovan Mitchell, clumsy until then (1/8 on shots to start), began to line up the award-winning baskets at the head of the racquet and increase his skill percentage. He scored 12 of his 16 points in this period and his team soared to the score with a maximum difference of 26 points (80-54). This twenty points of difference was maintained until the end for a first quiet success for the Jazz.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– The defensive solidity of Jazz. We could have underlined the Thunder’s offensive weakness but the reverse also works. The third best defense of the country last season set the tone from the first minutes with a maximum of disputed shots and “drives” held. A downside all the same to report on the side of Hassan Whiteside, who certainly captured 10 rebounds but had a complicated streak in the third quarter with several faults conceded due to delays in aid.

– The loneliness of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Was this match a preview of the new galley season that awaits the rear? Author of 18 points in this part, “SGA” was very little supported with only two partners with 10 points or more, where six players of the Jazz reached this total. The young star would undoubtedly appreciate to see his shooters put in to free him spaces up to the circle. He himself was very awkward from a distance (1/7).

– A major five for Jazz. This finding contrasts with the lines just above. If Royce O’Neale, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell have all experienced address problems, we still retain the impact of this five major on the score: between +14 and +20 for each element when were at stake.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Rudy Gobert. First big outing for the Frenchman who spent his evening sucking up the rebounds, remaining the deterrent force in the racket that we know, even if he only countered one shot. Well served in attack by Mike Conley or Joe Ingles below, he also took care of his offensive production. The pivot had also reached the double-double … from the start of the second quarter!

⛔ The Thunder’s general awkwardness. Win a match with only 37% of your shots? Mission almost impossible. This is all the more true for the Thunder who converted only 3 of their 26 3-point attempts over the first three quarters. On this streak, Oklahoma City even missed 17 in a row… This awkwardness continued the visitors to the free throw line (only 61%).

WITHOUT TRANSITION

If the Jazz attack was rather effective, it was not flamboyant either. Proof of this is that Quin Snyder’s men did not score a single point in the counterattack, where the Thunder scored 10 points in this context.

THE FOLLOWING

Utah : trip to Sacramento, Friday.

Oklahoma city : trip to Houston, Friday.



