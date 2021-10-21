Russia, China, and Iran call for work with Taliban for regional stability

Russia, China and Iran called on Wednesday (October 20) to work with the Taliban in Afghanistan to ensure ” stability Of the region, while urging them to set up ” moderate policies “.

” Concerned about the activity of terrorist organizations banned in Afghanistan, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue to promote security in the country to contribute to regional stability. ”, Wrote these three states in a joint statement released at the end of the discussions.

A delegation of the Taliban was Wednesday, October 20 in Moscow for the first international talks on Russian territory since they came to power in August. Ten countries in total took part in these negotiations with representatives of the new Afghan regime: Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India and the five former Central Asian republics, but not the United States. United.





” Respect for ethnic groups, women and children “

These ten states also called on the Taliban to set up ” moderate policies », Both internally and externally, according to this joint declaration. They urged the new masters of Kabul to adopt ” friendly policies towards Afghanistan’s neighbors, to achieve the common goals of lasting peace, security and long-term prosperity », Is it written in the press release.

These ten countries also urged the Taliban to ” respect the rights of ethnic groups, women and children “. They also asked for a ” collective initiative To organize with the United Nations an international donors’ conference for Afghanistan.

According to this joint statement, the “ burden “Of the economic reconstruction and development of Afghanistan must be carried” the actors (of the conflict) who have been in the country for the past 20 years », A clear allusion to American forces. Afghanistan, bloodless after decades of war, faces the double threat of a serious humanitarian and security crisis due to the activity of jihadist groups, in particular the bloody attacks by the Islamic State group in Khorasan (EI-K ).

(With AFP)

