Russia faces its worst wave of Covid

DECRYPTION – Vladimir Putin has decreed the virtual shutdown of the country for eleven days when there are more than a thousand deaths daily, a level unprecedented since the start of the epidemic.

Correspondent in Moscow

The Russians have greeted with fatalism, and even with indifference, the sanitary turn of the screw announced this week by the authorities in the face of the explosion of Covid cases in the country and in the first place in Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced on his blog Thursday the closure, between October 28 and November 7, of all his non-essential services.

In Moscow, the country’s main epidemic center, restaurants, beauty salons, clothing or furniture stores, sports halls or dance schools will remain closed during this period. Only the “Sale of medicines, food and basic necessities”, Mr. Sobianine clarified. Muscovite theaters and museums will be able to continue to welcome the public but with a tonnage reduced by half and on condition of having a health pass. People over the age of 60 will have to remain in self-isolation until February 25. Finally, employers