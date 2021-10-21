Sagan, the new blockchain of the Cosmos universe (ATOM)

Launches with fanfare at Cosmos – Cosmos (ATOM) is a so-called layer 0 protocol which aims to solve the interoperability problems of blockchains. A few months after its interblockchain communication protocol (IBC), it has just announced the launch of a new blockchain called “Sagan”.

Sagan: Cosmos’ new canary network

On October 19, the teams of Cosmos held an online conference called “Cosmos Signal”, making it possible to present future developments on the network.

At the end of it, Cosmos teased the launch of a new blockchain via a presentation video, including a quote from the astronomer Carl Sagan as well as an image of a canary.

Baptized “Sagan”, in reference to the astronomer, this new blockchain will serve as a Cosmos canary network. This reference to the canary was, for the first time, used by Polkadot (DOT) to refer to his network Kusama (KSM).

On the same model, Sagan will act as a test blockchain for developers. The latter will then be able to test, on a large scale, their applications as well as all the workings of Cosmos.

Note, however, that this test blockchain cannot be never compared to a testnet. Indeed, like the testnets, where all of the tokens are worthless, the native token of the Sagan blockchain and all of the tokens that she will host will be value vectors.

Cosmos ads in shambles

In addition to the Sagan announcement, the Cosmos Signal conference was an opportunity for the Cosmos teams to present other improvements and projects on the ecosystem.





Cosmos notably announced a partnership with the blockchain gaming platform Strong in order to extend its ecosystem to this new field of application.

” With billions of players around the world and immense interest around NFTs, the partnership with Forte will propel Cosmos to a wider audience and solidify our place as a leading blockchain ecosystem. We now want to make it easier for game developers and gamers to access the Cosmos community.. “ Peng Zhong, CEO of Tendermint

At the same time, Cosmos announced the launch of its DeFi cross chain platform Emery for December 2021. This offers farming as well as staking between the different blockchains of the Cosmos ecosystem.

Finally, Cosmos announced the launch ofInterchain Security for the first quarter of 2022. This is an update of the Cosmos Hub, aimed at sharing security between the different chains of the network.

“This is Cosmos’ highly anticipated shared security solution. It integrates IBC and Proof of Stake to initiate the economic security of new channels, while allowing Cosmos Hub holders to earn rewards on multiple channels. “ Cosmos Announcement

Once all of these projects are deployed, Cosmos could well become the first layer 0 on the market. For his part, his competitor Polkadot also puts the double mouthfuls and has just announced the upcoming launch of parachains on its network.

