Saint-Étienne: Green package against Angers, Kolodziejczak and Trauco too

Until then spared by injuries and suspensions, AS Saint-Étienne will have to deal this time with several absences for the arrival of Angers, Friday evening (9 p.m.). Victim of a concussion during the match in Strasbourg last Sunday (1-5), and replaced in the 39th minute, Étienne Green will not be able to resume his place in the cage.
Under the medical protocol put in place by the LFP, the young goalkeeper of the Greens went to consult an independent neurologist in Clermont-Ferrand on Thursday. After confirming a concussion, the latter prescribed a sick leave. If he does not suffer from any symptoms, Green will not be able to resume training until Monday.
In the meantime, the international English Espoirs is content to talk to each other, in particular by cycling indoors. Stefan Bajic, who has already relayed him during the match in Alsace, will therefore start in his place on Friday evening.
Victim of a big crutch in the right thigh by hitting Green’s head at the Meinau, Timothée Kolodziejczak should also not be able to hold his place. The package of Miguel Trauco, who suffers from a muscle problem, would already be recorded. As for Zaydou Youssouf, expelled in Strasbourg, he will be automatically suspended.