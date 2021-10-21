Saints Row picks up GTA 6 on its land with a criminal trailer

Casually, the communication campaign for the reboot of Saints Row is starting to seriously intensify, as proved by the last trailer rich in action and backfire aboard a handful of vehicles encountered in the next game of Volition. Today, set sail for your empire with a presentation of the activities that can take you to the top!

The city of Santo Ileso may be located in a desert region, it is nonetheless the hub of a huge illegal business that you will try to build and grow yourself, in the company of your henchmen, to put it in your pockets. With its new extract, Criminal Ventures, Volition intends to hunt on the land of GTA 6 and show that Saints Row is indeed the boss in the field of illegality.

You can therefore, from A to Z, build your empire and choose the sector in which you want to do business. Players are therefore called upon to shape the city of Santo Ileso as they wish since Saints Row will allow everyone to choose where you want to set up your business and the frauds that go with it.

Crime spoiled for choice

In this brand new excerpt, Jim Boone, the creative director of the Volition studio, presents the “Criminal Ventures” feature through which you will build your organized crime empire to ultimately rule over all of Santo Ileso. Players therefore have all the keys in hand to develop their criminal monopoly by choosing the location and type of activity: a choice that will influence the characters encountered, but also the gameplay and the rewards.





Jim Boone even gives us an overview of a handful of his activities to choose from.. You will be able to play it responsible for an ecocidal company by rejecting the waste accumulated in your center. Bright Futures, participate in robberies by assembling a shock team able to escape the police, camouflage your insurance fraud behind a hospital center Shady oaks crooked or even conceal your drug trafficking in a fast-food chain Chalupacabra like Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.

You will understand: to achieve your dreams of glory, it is better to bet on illegality and that’s good because the entire city of Santo Ileso strongly encourages you to do so. As a reminder, Saints Row is expected on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on February 25, 2022.

