Salma Hayek, proud mother: the actress poses with her daughter Valentina

Monday, October 18, 2021, Salma Hayek attended the Hollywood premiere of her film The Eternals. For the occasion, she was accompanied by her daughter, Valentina. Mother and daughter posed for the photographers.

There were beautiful people Monday, October 18, 2021, for the premiere of the new Marvel film The Eternals. Angelina Jolie and Salma hayek are on display in particular. The two actresses were able to count on the support of their children to support them during this premiere. Indeed, Angelina Jolie was accompanied by five of her six children, while Salma hayek was with her daughter, Valentina. Aged 14, the young woman was born from the marriage between the actress and the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the Kering group. This is the very first time she has appeared on a red carpet with his mom. A great pride for Salma Hayek who did not hesitate to share a cliché on her social networks with the caption: “I could not have been better accompanied for the premiere of The Eternals in Los Angeles!“

The girl seemed to be very comfortable with her mother. It will happen to him perhaps to launch all alone on a red carpet, according to the declarations of his mother. “She draws, she wants to shoot movies, both as a director and as a star, and she writes good plays. Sometimes when I read his work, I really want to produce his stories. But she stops me and tells me that she will do it herself when she is older“She said in 2020. A mother so very proud of her daughter who hopes that she will achieve her dreams. She will support her in everything she undertakes.

Salma Hayek is a fan of her daughter Valentina

The highly anticipated film will be in theaters on November 3, 2021. In addition to the two actresses, the work is carried by Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan. The Eternals is directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).

