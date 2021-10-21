SBA has set the sale price of Matmut Atlantique – Girondins

The Team reveals this evening in its columns the sale price set by the operating company of the Matmut Atlantique stadium, SBA.

Sum too high

SBA, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, has set the stadium’s sale price at € 140 million. This is a high price writes the media, given the difficulties in making the speaker profitable.

In addition, it is also possible to acquire a delegation to operate the stadium, but here too it is a question of money.

Finally, Gérard Lopez had been asked by the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic to look into this issue. To date, discussions have not started, so everything remains open.





Pierre Hurmic not happy

Finally, the mayor of Bordeaux confided in L’Équipe on the ecological cost of the stadium: “On this stadium, we have 553 m2 of solar panels installed on a 36,000 m2 roof. It is a very expensive stadium in terms of energy. No effort was made in terms of renewable energies and what pisses me off is that the potential existed. The last point is car access, even if there are two tram lines. It pollutes whereas in Chaban-Delmas, it was in town, we could go there on foot. “

To read: Stade Girondins: SBA towards filing for bankruptcy?