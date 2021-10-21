Science Experiences: A new immersive place between an amusement park and a museum is opening in Paris!

Virtual reality, video mapping, immersive tours … In a space of 850 m² in the heart of Bercy Village, Science Experiences invites you to come and travel in the fascinating world of science through activities, workshops and experiences! Opening on October 28!

Come discover the incredible world of Science Experiences!

The Universe is deeply fascinating. From the confines of space to the depths of water on Earth, from concrete themes like electricity to more abstract concepts like quantum physics to the exceptional diversity of life and the complexity of the human body, science is constantly striving to understand what surrounds us. And from October 28, science is coming to Paris! In the heart of Bercy Village, in a new place of 850 m², a space at the crossroads between an amusement park and a museum opens its doors: Science Experiences. A new concept at the forefront of new technologies, which will juggle between virtual reality, projections and immersive techniques to offer you a real journey in scientific fields … Where an Albert Einstein hologram will welcome you in the briefing room at the start of the course!

In total, in addition to the briefing room where you will discover the different Science Experiences spaces, 7 thematic rooms + a lunar gravity experiment make up the course! First, a space odyssey will invite you to travel to the confines of the universe in virtual reality in a new kind of planetarium, before a multisensory dive into the mysterious world of the abyss. Before ending up on the Moon, you can play it Jules Verne in the center of the Earth with a volcanic video-mapping, discover the secrets of the human body, participate in games to learn more about Mother Nature, face 400,000 volts, and teleport yourself like a quantum particle!

Take your seats now here!





Science Experiences was imagined, thought out and designed with a scientific committee made up of the greatest minds in the field: David Elbaz, astrophysicist, Bill François, specialist in marine life, Aline Peltier, renowned vulcanologist, Eléa Héberlé, doctor in molecular biology, Marie- Charlotte Morin, doctor in biology and Nicolas Treps, researcher in quantum optics. In terms of activities and experiences, the museographers of Ame en Science took charge of the project. The result ? An immersive, fun and rewarding journey for all, waiting for you to be discovered. Don’t miss the opening of Science Experiences on October 28!