Sébastien Haller and Ajax got their start to the season

Good things come to those who wait for. Forgotten by Ajax when he arrived in winter 2021, Sébastien Haller (27) was unable to participate in Europa League matches last season. An additional motivation to shine since the start of this exercise in the Champions League perhaps. When the C1 anthem resounds, the Ivorian, who discovers the most prestigious of European competitions, turns into an insatiable goal hunter.

After a quadruple on the Sporting lawn (1-5, 1st day) and a goal against Besiktas (2-0, 2nd day), the former Auxerrois again found the net this Tuesday evening against Borussia Dortmund (4 -0, 3rd day). An achievement therefore, his 6th in 3 appearances in LdC (his 12th in all competitions), and two assists for a new collective demonstration of the Dutch while Erling Haaland (21), another terror of the surfaces, remained silent. the other side of the field.





3.55 goals per game in the league!

In the wake of his striker, perfectly supported by the Brazilian neo-international Antony (21), the champions of the Netherlands, who have already taken a big step towards qualification in the round of 16, are simply irresistible in recent weeks . They display a form of thunder. In addition to their full card in the Champions’ League (9 points taken in 3 matches, 11 goals scored, only 1 conceded), the Lancers are also a hit in the Eredivisie.

Leaders in the standings, with only one small point ahead of PSV, Erik ten Haag’s men have a record of 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat in 9 days. Above all, they scored 32 goals, for a staggering 3.55 goals per league game! Better, they only conceded 2, or 0.2 goals per game! Figures that make you dizzy. And it is probably not over yet!