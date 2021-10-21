Sextape of Valbuena: “At his place, it was a bisodrome”, the charge of Mustapha Zouaoui during the trial

Mustapha Zouaoui, one of the five defendants who appears before the Versailles Criminal Court in the trial of the “sextape affair”, apologized this Thursday, October 21 to the former international Mathieu Valbuena, alleged victim of a attempted blackmail. The day before, he had described the unbridled evenings which, according to him, took place at Valbuena’s.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart, I regret it to death,” said Thursday, October 21 Mustapha Zouaoui, considered as the “brain“of this company, addressing Mathieu Valbuena.

Before his apologies, Mr. Zouaoui – very talkative in front of the press and in the courtroom – had however made fun of the player on Wednesday at the bar. “It was a kissodrome. Four on a girl … a horror. If I had wanted to blackmail it, I would have had 1000 times the opportunity before” he said yesterday afternoon.

“With him it was a kissing arena. At 4 on a girl … a horror. If I had wanted to blackmail him, I would have had the opportunity 1000 times before,” Zouaoui almost laughs at the helm. Le Pdt: “well …. You did not answer the question I asked!” – Mathilde Lemaire (@ MathildeL75) October 20, 2021

He also took advantage of his hearing yesterday to launch several virulent charges against Djibril Cisse : “He told me if you can fuck him, fuck him, if you can ask him for money, ask him” and to add: “Between him and Benzema, there is a big difference”. “A difference in income?” Asked the president of the court. “Not only, a difference in size too”, retorts Mustapha Zouaoui.

Zouaoui continues to incriminate Cissé: “He played a role in this affair, I don’t know what he did to the prosecutor, but he did things with him in relation to Mr. Benzema who was very nice!” @team #Valbuena #sextape

– Guillaume Dufy (@gdufy) October 21, 2021

“I handled Zenati”

Mustapha Zouaoui also apologized to Karim Zenati, the childhood friend of Karim Benzema who implicated the Real Madrid star in this affair. “I manipulated Zenati (…) he is naive”, explained Mr. Zouaoui at the helm.

Zouaoui’s show continues. He turns to Valbuena and apologizes for the harm he has done her. He says he deserves a kick, and that if Valbuena puts him in, he won’t say anything. @team #sextape #Valbuena – Guillaume Dufy (@gdufy) October 21, 2021

The trial resumed Thursday after a first day where Mathieu Valbuena spoke for a long time on the consequences that this had had. attempted blackmail on him and his career.

Prosecuted for “complicity in attempted blackmail” on Mathieu Valbuena, Karim Benzema does not attend the debates, his lawyers having cited the “professional” imperatives of the Real Madrid star.

Valbuena’s “jealousy”

After the debates on Wednesday evening, one of the advices of the striker of the France team, Sylvain Cormier, spoke to journalists about “the resentment” and “jealousy” of Mathieu Valbuena.

“His calculation is simple: ‘I was dismissed, I no longer found the France team, and sportingly I declined’ and then opposite, there is Karim Benzema who flies over world football current, “the lawyer also commented.

The hearing continues Thursday with the pleadings of the civil parties then, if time permits, the requisitions of the public prosecutor. Karim Benzema faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.