She attacks Caroline Receveur: “Liar is going!”

The blood of Davina Vigné, companion of David Mora, alias Fabien in “Scenes of households” (M6), visibly made only one turn when she came across a publication from influencer Caroline Receveur (4.4 million subscribers) who explained in a story that she was “not awake” while she had obviously spent long minutes putting on makeup.

“When I’m not awake, I have this face,” launched the actress in a video that is similar to a sketch. “One chtar, two chtars, three chtars,” pointing to the pimples on his face. “I’m tired. I want to cry so much I have dark circles, tarba rings ”, continues the one who is the mother of a 9-month-old girl. “And you put on crazy makeup, you have incredible contouring.” With the extra light I have disgusting skin. Are you telling me you’re not awake? ”





And to conclude: “Stop the girls, stop saying that you are not awake when you have a crazy makeup and that you are super hot. Because I tell you anyway: in hottie, there can be bitch. Makeup liar goes! ” A sequence obviously to be taken in the second degree (or not!) Since she writes in the caption of her video: “We agree that I am perfectly jealous. And you? What does it look like when you’re not awake? “

She regularly posts humorous videos like, for example, when her daughter had her first night.

(mc / The essential)