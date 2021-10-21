she shows the insults she receives and indicates that she has filed a complaint

By taking part in Koh-Lanta, The Legend, Coumba has become a flagship adventurer of the TF1 show. But from the start, she has been at the heart of debates on social networks for her strategies and angry outbursts than for her successes.

Coumba, strategy expert

Thus, the 36-year-old sportswoman was first at the origin of a totally feminine alliance, with the aim of reaching the final, composed only of women. But, she’s going to sacrifice Candice. An attitude criticized by many people who did not accept it. But things have crossed the line.

Thus, the adventurer showed last October 17 that she is the victim of big insults from people on social networks. And these hate messages, she chose to broadcast them on her Instagram account, in order to show everyone what she is constantly undergoing. “You may not agree with my choices, my behavior etc. but from there to insult me ​​daily … In short, I will not let go from this day! “, did she say. The candidate filed a complaint.

Coumba very reassured in the face of the threats she has received

The adventurer then underlines to her haters what they can risk: “My dear ones, a public insult is repressed by the law of 1881 (article 33), which punishes it with a fine of 12,000 euros. The cyber police even find the creators of fake accounts ”.

Following this story, some participants gave him their support, such as Claude Dartois but also Alix: “When I read this, my heart hurts frankly”, noted the young woman, while one of the fetish candidates of the program indicated: “Mentalities are struggling to change, each Koh-Lanta must remain a game”.





Thus, the messages received are very violent, proof that some people forget that Koh-Lanta is only entertainment. Many personalities are victims of this type of threat or harassment. With anonymity on social networks, many people are threatened but the police are able to find the authors of these hate messages. Regularly, this kind of affair is at the heart of the news.

Coumba, an iconic Koh Lanta adventurer

Born in 1982, Coumba Baradji is an emblematic figure of the Koh Lanta adventure game, in which she participates on various occasions. From her first appearance in 2005, in Koh Lanta: Pacific, she appears as a formidable adventurer, terrible in hardship and loved in the camp. His incredible physical performance even earned him the nickname “the gazelle”. She was beaten on the thirty-first day of the adventure.

She made her return in 2010 in Koh-Lanta: the Shock of the Heroes then, two years later in Koh-Lanta: the Revenge of the Heroes (2012) where she decided to show more her personality. She managed to reach the gates of the final, in the orienteering race twice, but did not take the victory. In September 2021, she participates in Koh Lanta All Stars. She is a fighter who is friends with Claude whom she considers as her brother. The young woman, for example, stood out for her sportsmanship and strong character. She is very enduring.

You should know that during his second Koh-Lanta, his name is mentioned in the story of a secret pact that would have been sealed between adventurers. During the final, she left the set, live and while she was a finalist, because she found that she was not given enough voice. She doesn’t give way, she has a strong character.

Following this story, Coumba tried to take revenge by revealing filming secrets, for example that the show’s doctor distributed coca to the participants before each event. In the weeks and months to come, Objeko will not fail to tell you about the news of Coumba but also of the other participants of the TF1 show.



