Shin Megami Tensei V: close-up on paid DLC – teller report

The DLC “Return of the True Demon“(950 yen) plays on nostalgia since the Nahobino will have the opportunity to face the Fiends of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne but also the protagonist himself, the interest being also to recover their Essence in case of victory.

The DLC “A Goddess in Training“(450 yen) features the goddess Artemis, who is looking for a powerful training partner and whose attack should please fans of Saint Seiya. Upon completion of the quest, Artemis will join the player’s ranks and be available for Fusion Demons.

The DLC “The Rage of a Queen“(400 yen) is dedicated to the goddess Cleopatra, already appeared in Shin Megami Tensei IV Apocalypse who complains of having been banished from the Egyptian branch of Bethel and seems to have mistakenly played Atlus so much she would have had her place in Catherine. We can therefore collect it once the mission is completed, but it is really to please him.

The DLC “The Doctor’s Last Wish“(400 yen) will send us in search of Sôichi Nitta, a scientist from Bethel who has disappeared, but this quest will bring us face to face with the tyrant Mephisto, who will therefore be a reward of choice at the end of the quest.