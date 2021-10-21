Skating: Cizeron targeted for his sexual orientation, the French federation reacts

The French Ice Sports Federation (FFSG) wrote to the International Skating Federation (ISU) after comments aimed at the sexual orientation of ice dancer Guillaume Cizeron made by a Russian international judge. This letter, sent on October 12, is signed by the president of the FFSG Nathalie Péchalat and addressed to the president of the ISU, the Dutchman Jan Dijkema.

“For several months, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have been targeted, not on a sporting level, but because of Guillaume’s sexual orientation,” laments the former skater. It started on social networks, it is now relayed by the media. “

The French federation refers to the words of the international judge of figure skating – and not of ice dance – Alexander Vedenin reported by the site of the Russian sports channel MatchTV about ten days ago on the occasion of the Finland Trophy, a secondary circuit competition won by the French duo.

“Papadakis and Cizeron are very good. (…) It will be difficult to beat them. It will be necessary to bet on another idea of ​​the dance and new elements, but also on the feelings! They skate very well but in a cold way. One of the partners has a non-traditional sexual orientation, and it can’t be hidden, Vedenin said. Sinitsina and Katsalapov (Editor’s note: the Russians crowned world champions 2021 in the absence of Papadakis and Cizeron) can express true love, and this can lead them to victory. “



“We cannot accept what is happening to our athletes. The International Skating Federation cannot remain silent in the face of this surge of hatred “, writes the FFSG, which questions the ISU on” the measures (which it) intends to take to put an end to all this “.

“He attacks us on the fact that, supposedly, we would not be able to transcribe“ true love ”on the ice. It is a pathetic attempt to harm us ”, reacts Guillaume Cizeron in the program Tout Le Sport. There is no hateful comment without fear. I think we are feared because we are the favorites for the competitions to follow in the season. I find that sad. “

Papadakis and Cizeron, 2018 Olympic vice-champions, four-time world champions and five-time European ice dance champions, are the main contenders for gold at the Beijing Games in less than four months, the only title they lack. awards.